Attorney: Video of ATV crash injuring Plaquemines deputy contradicts sheriff

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Charges against an 18-year-old New Orleans man after he struck a Plaquemines Parish deputy while fleeing on an ATV have been downgraded from attempted murder to aggravated second-degree battery as dash cam video of the collision and additional evidence did not support the higher charge in the eyes of a grand jury.

Plaquemines Parish District Attorney Charles Ballay also confirmed that bail for Reginald Hamilton has been lowered from over $500,000 to $152,000, although Hamilton has remained in jail since he was released from the hospital following the May 31 crash.

Both Hamilton and Deputy Edmund Fisher suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash at the foot of the Woodland Bridge over the Intercoastal Canal. Fisher’s leg and hip were badly injured, forcing doctors to amputate one of the deputy’s legs. He was released from the hospital Tuesday as a large contingent of deputies and officers gathered in Belle Chasse to welcome him home.

Hamilton, from the Cut-Off neighborhood of Algiers, suffered a head injury but has since recovered.

Video of the crash is now in the hands of defense attorney Ryan Thompson of Baton Rouge, who says the evidence does not appear to support the original characterization by Sheriff Jerry Turlich that Hamilton intentionally rammed the deputy.

“The bike would have missed him. At the last second it veered right at the officer,” Turlich said in a press conference shortly after the accident.

In that original characterization of the crash, Turlich said his deputies began to chase the two men after they failed to stop on the officers’ orders. The injured deputy had driven ahead of Hamilton and was hit as he stepped out of his squad car while trying to halt the ATV and lay a spike strip across the road, Turlich said.

The crash occurred on the Orleans Parish side of the parish line near the foot of the Woodland Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway at about 2:30 a.m.

From the first days after the crash, Hamilton’s family was insistent that he never would intentionally cause a crash.

At the time, Ashonta Wyatt, a family representative, said Hamilton and a friend were on the other side of the bridge from their home in the cut-off neighborhood of Algiers after setting out some fishing lines earlier that night. She said Hamilton had never been in trouble with the law.

“The family believes that Reginald was extremely fearful and was just trying to flee to make it one this side of the Woodland Bridge,” Wyatt said at the time. “The boys were traveling very slowly down Woodland Highway. So there wasn't anything reckless about what they were doing.”

Wyatt acknowledges that the two young men probably sped away as deputies started to chase them, she said Hamilton would never set out to harm anyone, much less a law enforcement officer. Furthermore, the impact was hard enough to result in serious injuries to Hamilton as he was sent flying off the ATV.