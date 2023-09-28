x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Plaquemines

Watch: Coast Guard airlifts 61-year-old stroke victim off Carnival cruise ship

A 61-year-old cruise ship passenger was medevaced by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday after suffering stroke-like symptoms aboard the Carnival Valor.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — A 61-year-old cruise ship passenger was medevaced by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday after suffering stroke-like symptoms aboard the Carnival Valor approximately 62 miles south of Southwest Pass, La.

Coast Guard New Orleans watchstanders received the report and immediately coordinated the launch of a rescue helicopter to airlift the woman to the air station before being transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The passenger was last reported in stable condition.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out