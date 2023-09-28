Watch: Coast Guard airlifts 61-year-old stroke victim off Carnival cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS — A 61-year-old cruise ship passenger was medevaced by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday after suffering stroke-like symptoms aboard the Carnival Valor approximately 62 miles south of Southwest Pass, La.
Coast Guard New Orleans watchstanders received the report and immediately coordinated the launch of a rescue helicopter to airlift the woman to the air station before being transferred to the hospital for treatment.
The passenger was last reported in stable condition.
