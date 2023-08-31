Classes canceled for two Plaquemines Parish schools Thursday

It's not clear if those schools will return to class tomorrow.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Classes have been canceled Thursday for students at Boothville Elementary and South Plaquemines High School.

The school board says it's because of a lack of water pressure on the school campuses.

Plaquemines Parish officials said in a Facebook post, "the Boothville Water Treatment Plant lost power to the raw water pump. It was discovered that a fuse on the Entergy side disconnected. This is the cause of the drop in water pressure from Empire to Venice."

Entergy has restored power to the raw water pump, and water pressure should increase soon in the area.

On Tuesday, A water main break caused the Plaquemines Parish Government to issue a 'boil water' advisory from Civic Drive in Port Sulphur to Fort Jackson.

According to parish officials, the water valve will be shut off in order for crews to make repairs.

The boil advisory, which will go into effect following repairs and the restoration of water pressure, will remain in place until water samples are submitted to the state lab for testing and results come back negative.