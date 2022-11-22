Water service out for parts of Plaquemines Parish

Once water pressure is restored, parish leaders say a boil water advisory will go into effect.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Water service is down for part of Plaquemines Parish Tuesday night.

Parish officials say a broken water main caused the outage.

The outage goes from the north side of the bridge from West W St. to the east side of Highway 23.

The advisory will be lifted once test are completed.

Residents can look on social media for updates. Please get in touch with Plaquemines Parish at 504 934-6000, or if after hours for a water emergency, 504 912-1023.