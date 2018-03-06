EMPIRE, La. -- A man is in jail after deputies say he shot and killed a woman just after midnight Sunday.
The shooting happened at a home in the 33000 block of Highway 11 in Empire, just south of Daybrook Fisheries.
Deputies said when they arrived, they found a woman already dead shot in the torso. Deputies believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Officials said within hours of the shooting, they arrested 49-year-old John Littleton.
Littleton has been booked with second-degree homicide.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.
© 2018 WWL