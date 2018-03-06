EMPIRE, La. -- A man is in jail after deputies say he shot and killed a woman just after midnight Sunday.

The shooting happened at a home in the 33000 block of Highway 11 in Empire, just south of Daybrook Fisheries.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found a woman already dead shot in the torso. Deputies believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Officials said within hours of the shooting, they arrested 49-year-old John Littleton.

Littleton has been booked with second-degree homicide.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

