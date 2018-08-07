Operations at Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse shut down after a worker fell into a water basin and died, according to a spokesperson from Phillips 66.

The company says a contract worker with HydroChemPSC was seen falling into the water basin of the primary cooling tower at the refinery during contract services around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4. According to the company, the water basin is about 15 feet deep.

After several recovery attempts were not successful, a shutdown of the refinery began to allow emergency responders to access the basin.

Emergency crews conducted a search of the basin Saturday and recovered remains of the worker. The remains were turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office, the company says. The worker’s identity has not been released at this time.

As of Saturday, July 7, the company says the refinery shutdown has been completed.

“All personnel at the Alliance Refinery are deeply saddened by this accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the worker’s loved ones. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway,” Phillips 66 said in a statement.

