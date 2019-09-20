BELLE CHASSE, La. — The YMCA in Belle Chasse wants to give kids the power to take on school bullying this year, by supplying with something their families might not be able to afford at full cost.

They’ve been collecting donated formal dresses to create “The Glitter Project,” a fundraiser for their annual campaign. The dresses will be sold at low cost to students, so they won’t have to deal with the stress of an expensive homecoming dance.

“We see prices skyrocketing in department stores, we are hoping to offset that cost,” said Sissy Strickland. “Not only will it help the girl, but their family as well to price dresses lower so they don’t have that sticker shock and are willing to find a dress that makes them feel confident.”

Strickland says the average price to go to the Homecoming Dance is $500.

“We have a large group below the poverty line, we hope to serve those girls and help their families in need by being able to purchase a dress that's at a lower ticketed price,” said Strickland.

The Glitter Project will officially start selling the dresses Monday during Belle Chasse YMCA business hours at 8101 HWY 23, in Belle Chasse. The dresses will range from $15-$30. Shoppers do not have to be a YMCA member. The YMCA is still accepting dress donations until Sunday.