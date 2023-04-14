Po'boys for Life looks to help save lives with organ transplant donation event

For the second year, Parkway in Mid-City, is putting on Po’boys For Life. A portion of sales for every shrimp po’boy sold, will go to an organ transplant fund.

NEW ORLEANS — There are 100,000 people in the U.S. waiting for a life-saving transplant. Two thousand of them live in Louisiana.



A decade ago, a 28-year-old man stepped up to save his brother and take him off of the transplant waiting list, but his story continues today.

It’s about a guy who jokes to his brother that he never has to buy him another birthday or Christmas gift for the rest of his life, and why they both need you to eat one of their shrimp po'boys this weekend.

Does that sound confusing? Well, here’s why.

“Like for me, I have to go through this. He had to make a uh, I get choked up, he had to make like a conscious decision to have his guts taken out basically, so that I could live,” John Kennedy said in 2013, just before his kidney transplant.

That was 10 years ago. Justin Kennedy was about to give one of his kidney's to his big brother John.

Today, around 10 family members still work closely together at the family business, Parkway Bakery and Tavern. They are still hoping to save lives through organ donation.

“God blessed us with two kidneys. You only need one. I'm living proof. It's easy to do, and it saves lives. And it can be done, and it's safe, and there are people that are on waiting lists, waiting for a kidney, or waiting for a liver,” said Justin Kennedy, the General Manager of Parkway Bakery and Tavern.

So, for the second year, Parkway in Mid-City, is putting on Po’boys For Life. A portion of sales for every shrimp po’boy, sold Friday through Sunday, will go to the Greg Smith Ochsner Transplant Fund.

“So, that's everything from medication, lodging, transportation, anything that support financially our patients. It's a relief for families. It’s a relief for patients to know that part of their journey is taken care of, and they can really focus on on their care,” said Lauren Phipps, Director of Philanthropy at Ochsner-Baptist.

Organ donations impact generations. You see, actually what Justin did for John, made two lives possible, because John's daughter Mirabelle would have never been here.

“Huh, like I said, I don't think about it too much, but, yeah, I guess so,” Justin said through tears.

And so, when you go to Parkway, you will get a po’boy, a gift, made with love by Thelma, who has been making po’boys in New Orleans kitchens for nearly 30 years. You'll also be giving a gift to those who've had a transplant.

One hundred years from now, there's going to be a new set of people in this world. So, you might as well do something to be remembered by,” said Justin.

Over the years, 35,000 people have gotten organ transplants at Ochsner since the program began.

Last year, those shrimp po'boys raised $5,000 for Ochsner transplant patients.

You can donate two ways, by getting a shrimp po'boy this weekend at Parkway, click here.