Police arrest janitor at St. John Parish school for locker room cameras

RESERVE, La. — A school janitor in St. John Parish was arrested on Tuesday for installing hidden cameras in the girl's locker room and bathroom.

Two students at Riverside Academy in Reserve noticed the device and let school administration know.

that 35-year-old janitor Blake Krueger drilled holes into the bathroom stalls and installed a view-only plumbing camera, according to a statement from the St John Parish sheriff.

Investigators believe that Krueger acted alone.

The man was brought to the St. John Parish jail and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. His bail was set at $50,000.