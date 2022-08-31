x
Police arrest janitor at St. John Parish school for locker room cameras

Two students at Riverside Academy in Reserve noticed the device and let school administration know.
Credit: St. John Sheriff Office
School janitor Blake Krueger has been charged with two counts of video voyeurism by the St. John Sheriff's Office for allegedly installing cameras in the girl's bathroom.

RESERVE, La. — A school janitor in St. John Parish was arrested on Tuesday for installing hidden cameras in the girl's locker room and bathroom. 

Two students at Riverside Academy in Reserve noticed the device and let school administration know.

 that 35-year-old janitor Blake Krueger drilled holes into the bathroom stalls and installed a view-only plumbing camera, according to a statement from the St John Parish sheriff.

Investigators believe that Krueger acted alone. 

The man was brought to the St. John Parish jail and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. His bail was set at $50,000.

The St. John Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday, asking anyone with additional information to call Sgt. Katie Evans at 985-359-8776.

