Police arrest man for Kenner hit & run that left 8-year-old with fractured skull

Kenner police officers arrested Juan Orellana, 43, for a Sunday hit & run, police said. Police said they received many tips from the public.

NEW ORLEANS — Police officers arrested a suspect for a Kenner hit & run that left an 8-year-old with a fractured skull Sunday.

The child was on a battery-powered bicycle leaving Kenner City Park with a family member. The child tried to cross the street, a police spokesperson said.

That's when a Jeep hit the child in the 600 block of Vintage Drive. It was 6:35 p.m. Kenner police officers were on the scene 5 minutes later.

Juan Orellana, 43, was arrested for the hit & run. The child is still in the hospital.

Witnesses told police that Orellana stopped the Jeep after he hit the child. The driver got out, walked to the back of the vehicle, and saw someone on the ground, a release said.

The Kenner Police Department asked the public for help finding the vehicle the suspect was driving, — and they got it.

A KPD spokesman told WWLTV's Paul Murphy that police got lots of tips from the public, leading to an arrest.

#KPD located the suspect vehicle and arrested Juan Orellana RS 14:100.C2 Hit & Run w/ Serious Bodily Injury. Victim still hospitalized. #thankyou to those who shared the post#communitypolicing pic.twitter.com/3MMpwxlL27 — Kenner PD (@KennerPolice) March 1, 2021

UPDATE: Kenner police have arrested a suspect in the hit and run that critically injured an 8 year old. KPD took Juan Orellana, 43 into custody and charged him with the crime. The child has a skull fracture. Incident happened Sunday in 600 blk of Vintage. @WWLTV — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) March 1, 2021

The Kenner Police Department will release more information Monday.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.