Police: Arrest warrants issued in Bogalusa football game fatal shooting investigation

The shooting resulted in Albany H.S. forfeiting tonight's game at Bogalusa for their senior night.

BOGALUSA, La. — Police in Bogalusa announce arrest warrants have been issued in the murder investigation of Jerry Smith, 15, who was shot dead outside Bogalusa High School’s Lumberjack Stadium during a football game in mid-October.

Authorities say a judge issued three arrest warrants for Lakendall Travon Brown for Second Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Dangerous Weapons, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Jerome Shaquille Wilson and Jordan Smith Jr., both for Obstruction of Justice.

“The investigation is far from over. We are still awaiting forensic evidence from the crime lab, and more charges are possible. We are working to have these three men in custody soon. And we hope that this will bring some measure of security and calm back to our community, rocked by this senseless tragedy,” the Bogalusa Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

Investigators say they believe more witnesses out there may have information that could help their investigation.

If anyone has information relating to this case, they are asked to call the Bogalusa Police Detective Division at 985-732-6238. Callers may remain anonymous.