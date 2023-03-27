x
Officer pulls child from burning car after driver flees traffic stop and crashed

NEW ORLEANS — A University of New Orleans police officer pulled a child from a burning vehicle on Monday morning after its driver fled police and crashed the car. 

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the crash happened after 7:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Franklin Avenue.

Adam Norris, a spokesperson for the university, told the newspaper that UNO Department of Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle that they say was operating recklessly near Allen Toussaint Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. Though the driver initially stopped, they fled when a second patrol car arrived.

The driver reportedly crashed the car about two miles away.

The newspaper reports that officers found the vehicle "engulfed in flames" and pulled a child from the backseat. Paramedics took the child and the driver to a hospital.

