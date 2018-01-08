Council member at-large Jason Williams and NOPD Chief Harrison called an afternoon press conference Wednesday to address the recent string of violent crimes in New Orleans.

Williams called on the citizens of New Orleans to step forward with any information that could help police solve the cases.

Violent crimes that occurred around the city just this week include the shooting on S. Claiborne Avenue that left three people dead and seven injured, two burned bodies found in an wooded area in Algiers, a shooting on I-10 that left three people injured including a two-year-old and a shooting near the City Park Avenue exit just off I-10 that left one woman injured.

“We as a community must demand better and must do our part,” Williams said. “We need you New Orleans.”

He said that law enforcement needs cooperation from citizens who know something, to say something.

“We have to protect each other from harm, not shield others from accountability,” he said.

NOPD Chief Harrison did say that there have been tips that police have received about the Claiborne shooting and are grateful for them, but is asking for “all the help we can get.” He reiterated Williams’ statements by saying that those responsible for the shooting, along with the string of violent crimes “don’t care about public safety or human life.”

In regards to whether the string of crimes are related, Harrison said that there is “nothing to support” that they are connected at this time, and police are working around the clock to solve the cases.

“We need every single private citizen to fill in the gaps,” Williams said.

No major updates were given on the string of crimes at the afternoon press conference. Harrison did note that any video of the Claiborne shooting that could be used to ID a suspect would be released.

Anyone with information about the shooting, and any of the other crimes that occurred this week, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

