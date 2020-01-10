Police find man shot to death in Algiers early Thursday morning

New Orleans police officers responding to a shooting call found the victim near the Wall Boulevard and Cypress Acres Drive around 2:19 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Algiers early Thursday morning, police officials said.

The victim was found on the ground by New Orleans police officers responding to a shooting call near the Wall Boulevard and Cypress Acres Drive around 2:19 a.m.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death.

Officers with NOPD's Fourth District responded to the call and found the victim.

As New Orleans Police Department homicide investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504.658.5300.

