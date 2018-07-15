NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting in that left one person injured.

Authorities responded to a call received at around 12:25 a.m. reporting shots fired near the intersection of South Rampart and Thalia streets.

The victim was later brought to University Medical Center suffering from multiple, apparent gun shot wounds.

No further information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL