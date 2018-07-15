NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a call received at around 12:25 a.m. reporting shots fired near the intersection of South Rampart and Thalia streets.

The victim was shot multiple times and later brought to University Medical Center.

No further information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

