NEW ORLEANS -- It was Wednesday afternoon when a group of four people warned the elderly woman that one of her tires had a problem as she drove through Algiers.

Thinking they were simply doing a good deed by alerting her to the problem, the woman led the group to her home and even allowed two of the men inside when one said he had to wash his hands after he said he repaired her tire.

Next thing she knew, one of the man was in her bedroom rummaging through her jewelry box, making her the latest victim in a scam that has targeted senior citizens in Algiers during the last month.

Commander Ceasar Ruffin, who oversees officers in Algiers, said the motive in each of the three cases has been the same.

“They will drive up behind them in a white van, blow their horn, get them to pull over and they would convince them that something is wrong with their vehicle,” Ruffin said. “More specifically their tire, and they will offer to fix the tire for a small fee.”

In the most recent case on Aug. 1, the group said they would make the repairs for $420, police said. The victim said she could write them a check and declined to go to an ATM with the group, at which point one of the men asked to be let inside to use the bathroom.

Part of the problem is that the suspects have done a good job of putting the victims at east, Ruffin said.

“They are very polite. They are claiming to be christians. They are really luring them into a false sense of security, believing that they want to be helpful when it’s just the opposite,” Ruffin said.

In addition to all three victims allowing at least some of the group into their homes, two of the three victims were followed back to their homes from Jefferson Parish, Ruffin said.

Lt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said detectives with his agency are in touch with NOPD detectives to try see if they can help to crack the case.

So far, the group has made off with more than $10,000 and handfuls of jewelry.

Howard Rodgers, executive director for the New Orleans Council on Aging, said scammers generally view senior citizens as easy targets since they are often slower moving and more trusting.

“I hope they don’t pick on the wrong senior citizen,” he said when learning of the latest scam, “because there are a few of those individuals who are still out there who wouldn’t mind a confrontation.”

As for the newest victim, she said she hopes police are able to find the group before they strike again.

Anyone with information about the identity of the members of the group is asked to call the NOPD’s 4th District at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Danny Monteverde can be reached at danny@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL