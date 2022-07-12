Police looking for endangered, missing Houma two-year-old

Ezekiel Harry of Houma as last seen in Houma wearing red shorts and a blue and white t-shirt.

HOUMA, La. — Louisiana State Police are looking for an endangered missing Houma child who was last seen midday Tuesday.

Two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was last seen at noon at a walking track near Main St. and Mahler St. in Houma close by the twin bridges overpass over the Intercoastal Waterway, according to a press release.

Harry is described by the State Police as a two-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Weighing about 26 pounds and standing 33 inches tall, Harry was last seen wearing red shorts and a blue and white t-shirt with an orange dinosaur on the pocket.

According to a press release from the Houma Police Department, Harry's mother, 28-year-old Maya Jones, told police that a subject in a gray truck passed by her and her kids in Bayou Terrebonne and abducted Harry.

However, Houma police say they investigated the report and found that Jones was giving them inaccurate information.

Houma police say that Jones left her Cadiere St. home with her three children and traveled to the area of Bayou Terrebonne adjacent to Mahler Street. Jones then proceeded to go to nearby residences saying her kid was abducted.

Houma police believe suspect foul play may be involved.