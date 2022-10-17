Police make arrest in Assumption Parish hit and run

David Gilbert was killed early Sunday morning after a fatal hit and run.

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police arrested the man they say was driving the car that hit David Gilbert early Sunday morning.

James Landry from St. Gabriel was booked into Assumption Parish jail after a fatal hit and run, police say.

54-year-old Gilbert from White Castle was walking in the eastbound lane after 1:30 a.m. when police say he was hit by a car driving in the opposite direction.

Police say Gilbert succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Landry's driver's license was suspended and police say the crash is still under investigation.

Louisiana State Police said they are grateful for the public's help, especially to those who came forward with information about the crash.