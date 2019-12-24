NEW ORLEANS — A motorcycle driver died in an accident Monday night where the I-10 goes over the Bonnet Carré Spillway, police said.

The driver was on I-10 West when the accident happened, a spokesman with the Louisiana State Police said. There wasn't another vehicle involved in the accident.

The accident occurred near where the I-10 and I-310 meet, and the driver fell from the highway to the spillway below.

People near the scene told WWLTV reporters that the body was being recovered from the water, but police couldn't confirm.

The Lousiana Department of Transportation and Development tweeted that the I-10 West was closed at I-310 around 8 p.m.

Traffic on the I-10 West reached as far back as Williams boulevard, LADOTD officials said.

Traffic is being diverted to the I-310, police said. LADOTD officials asked drivers to avoid the area.

