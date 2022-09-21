Slidell police negotiate surrender after man refuses arrest warrant

Marshals attempted to serve a warrant when a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, on Wednesday morning, with his girlfriend and two children inside.

The marshals and Slidell Police gave residents at the Canterbury and Loft apartments at 300 block of Spartan the all-clear, after a SWAT team successfully negotiated his surrender and the release of his girlfriend and children.

Tyrin Wiltz, 27, was wanted on attempted murder and drug charges. He also has a probation warrant in St. Bernard. Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said they were able to negotiate with Wiltz.

"We got him to agree to let the girlfriend and the two kids come out," Chief Fandal said. "We continued negotiations with him and successfully got him to come out and turn himself in."

Fandal said his officers immediately notified Salmen High School, which is across the street from the apartment complexes.

"We immediately notified the school about it," Fandal said. "The school, out of an abundance of caution, went ahead and locked down the school. There was no threat to the school."

Lorraine Loydrake said she got a call from an automated system from the school, that let her know they were going into lockdown on Wednesday morning because of the incident. Her grandchildren are freshman at Salmen High.

"They said we want to let you know that the school is on lockdown, and they had a situation in the neighborhood and your children will be protected. I'm glad they did that, " Loydrake said. "I couldn't even get inside, I had to bring my grandkids to school over here because they were afraid to walk out."