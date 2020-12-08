x
Shreveport police identify suspect in hospital shooting

According to KTBS, police are on scene at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center.
Credit: Shreveport Police Department

SHREVEPORT, La. — Police are searching for the suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one person at a Shreveport hospital.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) says they are seeking the whereabouts of Taniel Cole in connection with a shooting that injured one person at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center.

SPD Spokesperson Sgt. Angie Whilhite tells KTBS the person who is wounded has non-life threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.