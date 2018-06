NEW ORLEANS -- A man died Friday morning after he was stabbed outside of a Central City home, police said.

The victim, whose name and age were not immediately released, was found about 8:50 a.m. in front of a house in the 3100 block of Toledano Street, police said.

Investigators said the victim appeared to be stabbed to the neck. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact Detective Tanisha Sykes at (504) 658-5300.

