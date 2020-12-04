NEW ORLEANS — The Hammond Police Department is looking for Peter Jackson, a missing 78-year-old Hammond man who suffers from dementia and diabetes, a spokesperson said Sunday.

Jackson was last seen at his home on Clinton Court 9:30 Sunday morning.

He was wearing a blue button-up shirt, a white undershirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

He's five feet and seven inches tall and weighs about165 pounds, Hammond Police Department Public Officer Lisa Lambert said in an email.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically.

WWL-TV

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

RELATED: New York nurses, lauded for virus efforts, find their tires slashed

RELATED: Find ways to interact with others while in isolation to stay mentally fit, doctor says

RELATED: 'Tons of kids' wave at Easter Bunny parade while social distancing

RELATED: Be ready for potential severe thunderstorms on Easter Sunday