NEW ORLEANS — The Hammond Police Department is looking for Peter Jackson, a missing 78-year-old Hammond man who suffers from dementia and diabetes, a spokesperson said Sunday.
Jackson was last seen at his home on Clinton Court 9:30 Sunday morning.
He was wearing a blue button-up shirt, a white undershirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
He's five feet and seven inches tall and weighs about165 pounds, Hammond Police Department Public Officer Lisa Lambert said in an email.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically.
