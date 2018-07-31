Records obtained by The New Orleans Advocate show that police have impounded the vehicle suspected to be the getaway car of the gunmen in Saturday’s shooting that left three people dead and seven injured.

Investigators recovered video that showed the shooters driving around in a 2008 silver BMW X3, according to an affidavit signed by an NOPD homicide detective. The video also shows the shooters in surgical-style gloves, with one wielding a rifle. They were also wearing hoods and possibly ski masks, police say.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, about two hours after police were called to the scene of the shooting, police were notified of a car on fire a few miles away near the corner of Cherry and Palmetto streets.

Officers recovered the grill of a BMW, a rifle shell casing and pieces of blue plastic that appeared to have broken off the gloves near where the burned debris was. Police were able to identify the vehicle number on the burned remnants as a vehicle reported stolen May 26.

According to an NOPD press release from May, a silver 2008 BMW X3 was stolen May 26 around 10:30 a.m. from the 4600 block of Arts Street. A photo of the vehicle stolen is pictured above.

Read the full article from The New Orleans Advocate here.

© 2018 WWL