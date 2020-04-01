NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle overturned during a crash on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Saturday afternoon.

Initially, officials said the crash involved only one vehicle but later said two vehicles were involved.

Causeway dispatchers did not say whether anyone was hurt in the crash, but an ambulance was called to the scene.

No one was transported from the scene in the ambulance, the dispatcher said.

Traffic was stopped temporarily, a spokesperson said. After the crash, traffic was routed and cleared.

