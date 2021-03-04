Survey: Age, not politics drives Louisiana voters on marijuana legalization

More than 70% of people polled in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette respectively said they're for legalizing recreational marijuana use.

NEW ORLEANS — More Louisianans are saying they're for the legalization of recreational marijuana use, a survey of registered voters said.

The survey, published Monday by JMC Analytics and Polling, said more than two-thirds of responders favored legalizing both medicinal and recreational marijuana in Louisiana — That's up from 54% from last year.

Louisianans' opinions on the use of marijuana are swaying towards fewer restrictions, and nearly every demographic group showed strong support for relaxing the Bayou State's marijuana laws, the poll said.

Despite the strong support for relaxing marijuana laws among most Louisianans, there's one thing in common among most people who are opposed to the notion: Age.

"In general, there was broad agreement on marijuana usage, but the one demographic variable where opinion was noticeably less favorable was the age of the respondent: Those 65 years old or over are much less likely to be supportive of marijuana than those younger than 65 years old," the survey said.

People 64 years old or younger who responded to the survey were significantly more likely to be for relaxation of marijuana laws.

Poll responders older than 64 stood out in the survey. Less than a third were for legalizing both recreational and medicinal marijuana use, but 30% were for the legalization of medicinal marijuana alone.

In comparison, 93% of 18-34 year olds, 78% of 35-54 year olds, and 65% of 55-64 year olds were for legalizing both recreational and medicinal marijuana use in Louisiana.

For more information about the survey scroll down or click here.

