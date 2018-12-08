Officials are investigating how a man got into the waters of Lake Pontchartrain after his body was found Saturday night.

Officials said shortly after 7 p.m., the body of 66-year-old Milton Gomez was found about a mile south of where the Tangipahoa River feeds into the lake.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officials were notified of an unmanned boat and began the search.

Authorities said at this time is it unclear how Gomez entered the water, however, he was found without a life vest on.

Gomez's body will undergo an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

