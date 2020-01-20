PONCHATOULA, La. — Some plants might start to bloom soon, so with this cold weather coming, especially on the Northshore, people might want to throw an old sheet or plastic on top of their plants to protect them from frost. This was a several hours long ordeal for strawberry farmers in Ponchatoula covering their crops.

It's early in the year, but on Morrow Farms in Ponchatoula, a few strawberries were already red and ready Sunday.

"They're here. We're picking berries now," Eric Morrow said.

To make sure he keeps picking them, Morrow began covering all of his crops ahead of freezing weather.

"You have to do it. If you don't cover up the berries, you're going to be delayed, delayed, delayed out of the season," he said.

On the Northshore, it could get into the low 30's this week. With clear skies, Murrow said he expects frost. He's covered his strawberries with frost protection blankets multiple times each winter.

"We do it a lot more than you think," he said.

Like most farmers, the crops are Morrow's livelihood, and if he didn't protect them, production would be set back several weeks, he said.

"You can't take a chance because they're already in advanced stages," Morrow said.

It takes 21 days from bloom to berry. That means once a flower is formed, a red berry should grow from it in three weeks.

"What we're really trying to protect is this flower," he pointed out.

If Morrow didn't cover them now, this expected frost would destroy the blooms.

"The frost will hit the strawberry plants where the blooms are, and it will kill our flower. We'd have to regenerate and start a new flower," he said.

It's something he recommends people do at home too.

"Sheets are good, old bedsheets," Morrow said.

In the 'Strawberry Capital of the World', Morrow was ready for strawberry season to be in full swing in just about a month.

"Now that we cover them, we're going to stay on track," Morrow said.

That's good news for people, so they can enjoy the locally grown, sweet fruit.

Morrow said he will likely remove the coverings Wednesday. People following this precaution at home should keep up with the weather and remove the sheets or plastic when temperatures rise.

