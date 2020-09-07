Pontchartrain Park neighborhood named to National Register of Historic Places

The lakefront-area neighborhood was one of the first in New Orleans to offer suburban-style homes for members of the Black community when it opened in 1955

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans’ historic Pontchartrain Park neighborhood has been named to the National Register of Historic Places, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and state officials announced Thursday.

Pontchartrain Park’s legacy includes being created as the first neighborhood in the city offering suburban-style homes for members of the Black community. Construction on homes in the neighborhood began in 1955, offering middle- and upper-class Black families their first chance at homeownership.

Pontchartrain Park originally included more than 1,000 ranch-style homes arranged around a municipal park which featured a playground, basketball and baseball facilities, as well as the first, full-time golf facilities available to Black New Orleanians. The golf course was designed by Joseph M. Bartholomew, an acclaimed Black golf course designer and namesake of the course.

Prominent families who put down roots in Pontchartrain Park include the Morials (including mayors Dutch and Marc); Grammy award-winning jazz musician Terence Blanchard; actor Wendell Pierce; and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson.

The push to have the neighborhood included on the National Register was led by the Preservation Resource Center, which worked in concert with the Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association, representing homeowners, many of whom come from families who have lived in the neighborhood for generations. Also involved in the application were the Louisiana State Historic Preservation Office and Tulane University.



Because of the national historic designation, property owners may be eligible to apply for and receive federal tax credits for historic rehabilitation projects, provided they agree to certain federal guidelines, according to the state Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation.