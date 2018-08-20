Possible criminal charges are pending following the death of an inmate at Angola prison.

According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, 58-year-old Dolan Franklin was involved in a fight in a dorm Sunday around 5:30 a.m. with another inmate identified as 40-year-old Robert Clark.

Franklin was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital with life-threatening injuries and was taken off of life support Monday afternoon.

The department says Franklin was serving a life sentence for second degree murder out of St. James Parish and had been at Angola since August 30, 1993. Clark is serving a 75-year sentence for armed robbery out of Bossier Parish. He has been at Angola since February 10, 2014.

An autopsy will be performed this week. The investigation into Franklin’s death is ongoing.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

