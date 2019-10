NEW ORLEANS — The condition of some of the streets in New Orleans is down right scary...

But neighbors in the Garden District have taken it to a whole new level.

As WWL-TV Photojournalist Adam Copus shows us, they're decorating for Pot Hole-A-Ween!

