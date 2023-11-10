Entergy plans power outage for parts of Northshore to upgrade power grid

Energy Louisiana is set to cut off the power for some residents in Hammond and Ponchatoula.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Some Entergy customers in parts of Tangipahoa Parish will be without power for a few hours while Entergy crews make planned upgrades to the electrical grid in the area.

It will affect customers living near Adams Road and the Jefferson Court and Coles Creek subdivisions beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday as Entergy crews make upgrades to the grid.

The outage is expected to last about three hours.

The maps below indicate the area that will be impacted by Wednesday’s scheduled outage. The first map shows the impacted area in yellow, and the second map shows street names for reference.