Power outage reported in the French Quarter and part of Mid City

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in parts of Mid City and the French Quarter woke up with no electricity on a cold and wet Tuesday morning.
At about 7:00 a.m., Entergy New Orleans Outage Map shows more than 2,900 Entergy customers are without power. Residents reported their power went out about 10:30 last night.
It is unclear what caused the power outage at this time.
As our partners at The Times-Picayune report, Warren Easton Charter High School on Canal Street announced the school will be closed today due to the power outage.