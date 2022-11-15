Power outage reported in the French Quarter and part of Mid City

At least 2,000 Entergy customers are without power.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in parts of Mid City and the French Quarter woke up with no electricity on a cold and wet Tuesday morning.

At about 7:00 a.m., Entergy New Orleans Outage Map shows more than 2,900 Entergy customers are without power. Residents reported their power went out about 10:30 last night.

It is unclear what caused the power outage at this time.