Power outage planned in St. James Parish for Thursday morning

The outage will be from 7 a.m. to Noon on Dec. 29 as workers replace a pole at the intersection of LA 642 and LA 44.

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — There's a planned power outage for Entergy customers in St. James Parish on Thursday, Dec. 29.

St. James Parish officials said in a Facebook post that they were not given much notice about the planned outage.

The outage will be from 7 a.m. to Noon on Dec. 29 as workers replace a pole at the intersection of LA 642 and LA 44.

According to a parish spokesperson, 202 streets with 2,500 homes will be without power.

Impacted Streets:

N King Avenue

A & G Street

A Louque Street

Admiral Landing St

After Transco Grand Point

Albert St

Alcee Street

Alexander Street

Amy Street

Angelle Lane

Angelle Loop

Angelle St

Arnaud St

Auto Transformer Peavy

B N King Ave

Balboa Rd

Belle Rose Drive

Bellevue Lakes Dr

Bellevue Lakes St Paulina

Bellevue St Street

Bellvue Ln Paulina

Belmont Ln Hester

Belmont Rd

Belmont St

Beth Ln Paulina

Boudreaux St Paulina

Bourbon Ct Paulina

Bourgeois Rd Paulina

Brandy Ln Paulina

Brignac Rd Paulina

Brooks Apts Lutcher

C Louque St Paulina

Cambre St

Canal St Hs Paulina

Carla St Paulina

Carly Ln Paulina

Caroldale Hts Paulina

Caroldale Laundry Grand Point

Caroldale Rd Paulina

Carolyn Dr Grand Point

Carolyn St Paulina

Carolynn St Shed Paulina

Carrot St Paulina

Central Ave Lutcher

Cor Hwy And G Pt Rd Paulina

Cor Hwy And Hester Rd Paulina

Coursealt St Lutcher

Cypress Ln Paulina

Cypress St Grand Point

Danny Louque Road

Darren St Paulina

Davis L Rd Paulina

Denise Dr Hester

Denise Rd Hester

Denise St Hester

Dufrense Dr Vacherie

E Bellevue Lakes Dr Paulina

E Lebray St Lutcher

E Longview Rd Paulina

E Longview St Paulina

E Louque St Paulina

E Matherne St Paulina

Earline Rd Paulina

Effie Rd Hester

Effie St Hester

Elaine Rd Paulina

Elmwood Ln Paulina

Elmwood St Paulina

Exchange Aly Lutcher

Falcon Court Rd Paulina

Ferdinand St Paulina

Fifth St Lutcher

Forsyth St Paulina

G Pt Rd Paulina

Garden Lakes Ct Paulina

Garden Lakes Dr Paulina

Gaudet Ln Paulina

Gaudet St Paulina

Geismar St Paulina

Glory Rd Grand Point

Golden Grove St Gramercy

Grand Point Rd Grand Point

Gravois St Paulina

Guidry St Paulina

Hester Rd Hester

Hester St Hester

Highway & Bellvue Lakes Subdivision Paulina

Hollywood Rd Paulina

Honeysuckle St Convent

Humble St Paulina

Industrial Park St

Inez St Lutcher

Irene Ln Paulina

Irene St Paulina

J Martin St Paulina

Jefferson Hwy Lutcher

Jefferson Hwy Paulina

Jennie Rd Paulina

Jenny Rd Paulina

Joe Accardo St Hester

Kahn St Hester

Kenmore Dr Paulina

Kent Rd Paulina

Kgm Rd Paulina

King Av Lutcher

Kinler Ln Paulina

Kinler St Paulina

Kirkland Lane Paulina

Kirklin Dr Paulina

Kirklin St Paulina

Kliebert Rd Paulina

Laiche St Paulina

Lake Cir Paulina

Lake Perique Dr Paulina

Lakeview Ln Paulina

Laury Rd Paulina

Leblanc St Paulina

Leboukin St Paulina

Lena Dr Paulina

Lena St Paulina

Leslye Rd Paulina

Levy Gaudet St Lutcher

Lil Jim Rd Paulina

Lionel Washington St Lutcher

Longview Rd Paulina

Longview St Gramercy

Louque St Paulina

Lucky St Paulina

M & P Rd Paulina

M And P Rd Paulina

Marcelin Rome St Paulina

Martin St Paulina

Matherne Rd Paulina

Maura St Grand Point

Metge St Paulina

Michel Rd Paulina

Michelle Lane Paulina

Miko Rd Paulina

Miles St Lutcher

Millet St Paulina

Morgan St Paulina

Morris St Paulina

Murphy Rd Paulina

N Albert St Lutcher

N Central Ave Lutcher

N Central St Lutcher

N Coursealt St Lutcher

N Exchange Aly Lutcher

N King Ave Lutcher

N Nobile Lane Paulina

N Nobile St Paulina

Nicole St Paulina

Noon St Paulina

Oak Grove Dr Paulina

Oubre Rd Paulina

P Bourgeois St Paulina

Packing House St

Paul Gaudet St Paulina

Perique Rd Paulina

Perry Rd Paulina

Petit St Hester

Plantation St Paulina

Ponderosa Rd Paulina

Post Office Ln Hester

Railroad St Lutcher

Rectory Road Paulina

Redwood Ln Paulina

Rev Dr Samuel Jones St Paulina

Ricky Lane Hester

Riley St Paulina

River Rd Paulina

Rizzuto Hester

Rome St Paulina

Rose Ann Rd Hester

Ruiz Rd Paulina

S Exchange Aly Lutcher

S King St Lutcher

S Louque St Paulina

S Nobile St Paulina

Saint James St Paulina

Saint Joseph St Paulina

Saint Louis St Lutcher

Saint Pierre St Paulina

Schexnayder St Paulina

Snyder St Paulina

Stella Road Paulina

Sugar House St Grand Point

Sugar Lakes Ln Paulina

T Poche St Paulina

Texas St Lutcher

Tiger Road Hester

Tupelo Ln Paulina

Veron St Paulina

W Bellevue Lakes St Paulina

W Lebray Lutcher

W Longview Rd Paulina

W Main Lutcher

Wahl Rd Grand Point

Washington Rd Paulina

Welham Rd Hester

Wendy St Grand Point

Winsley Road Paulina

WWL-TV has reached out to Entergy for more information, but has not hear back as of this articles publication.