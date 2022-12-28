x
Power outage planned in St. James Parish for Thursday morning

The outage will be from 7 a.m. to Noon on Dec. 29 as workers replace a pole at the intersection of LA 642 and LA 44.

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — There's a planned power outage for Entergy customers in St. James Parish on Thursday, Dec. 29.

St. James Parish officials said in a Facebook post that they were not given much notice about the planned outage.

The outage will be from 7 a.m. to Noon on Dec. 29 as workers replace a pole at the intersection of LA 642 and LA 44.

According to a parish spokesperson, 202 streets with 2,500 homes will be without power.

Impacted Streets:

  • N King Avenue
  • A & G Street
  • A Louque Street
  • Admiral Landing St
  • After Transco Grand Point
  • Albert St
  • Alcee Street
  • Alexander Street
  • Amy Street
  • Angelle Lane
  • Angelle Loop
  • Angelle St
  • Arnaud St
  • Auto Transformer Peavy
  • B N King Ave
  • Balboa Rd
  • Belle Rose Drive
  • Bellevue Lakes Dr
  • Bellevue Lakes St Paulina
  • Bellevue St Street
  • Bellvue Ln Paulina
  • Belmont Ln Hester
  • Belmont Rd
  • Belmont St
  • Beth Ln Paulina
  • Boudreaux St Paulina
  • Bourbon Ct Paulina
  • Bourgeois Rd Paulina
  • Brandy Ln Paulina
  • Brignac Rd Paulina
  • Brooks Apts Lutcher
  • C Louque St Paulina
  • Cambre St
  • Canal St Hs Paulina
  • Carla St Paulina
  • Carly Ln Paulina
  • Caroldale Hts Paulina
  • Caroldale Laundry Grand Point
  • Caroldale Rd Paulina
  • Carolyn Dr Grand Point
  • Carolyn St Paulina
  • Carolynn St Shed Paulina
  • Carrot St Paulina
  • Central Ave Lutcher
  • Cor Hwy And G Pt Rd Paulina
  • Cor Hwy And Hester Rd Paulina
  • Coursealt St Lutcher
  • Cypress Ln Paulina
  • Cypress St Grand Point
  • Danny Louque Road
  • Darren St Paulina
  • Davis L Rd Paulina
  • Denise Dr Hester
  • Denise Rd Hester
  • Denise St Hester
  • Dufrense Dr Vacherie
  • E Bellevue Lakes Dr Paulina
  • E Lebray St Lutcher
  • E Longview Rd Paulina
  • E Longview St Paulina
  • E Louque St Paulina
  • E Matherne St Paulina
  • Earline Rd Paulina
  • Effie Rd Hester
  • Effie St Hester
  • Elaine Rd Paulina
  • Elmwood Ln Paulina
  • Elmwood St Paulina
  • Exchange Aly Lutcher
  • Falcon Court Rd Paulina
  • Ferdinand St Paulina
  • Fifth St Lutcher
  • Forsyth St Paulina
  • G Pt Rd Paulina
  • Garden Lakes Ct Paulina
  • Garden Lakes Dr Paulina
  • Gaudet Ln Paulina
  • Gaudet St Paulina
  • Geismar St Paulina
  • Glory Rd Grand Point
  • Golden Grove St Gramercy
  • Grand Point Rd Grand Point
  • Gravois St Paulina
  • Guidry St Paulina
  • Hester Rd Hester
  • Hester St Hester
  • Highway & Bellvue Lakes Subdivision Paulina
  • Hollywood Rd Paulina
  • Honeysuckle St Convent
  • Humble St Paulina
  • Industrial Park St
  • Inez St Lutcher
  • Irene Ln Paulina
  • Irene St Paulina
  • J Martin St Paulina
  • Jefferson Hwy Lutcher
  • Jefferson Hwy Paulina
  • Jennie Rd Paulina
  • Jenny Rd Paulina
  • Joe Accardo St Hester
  • Kahn St Hester
  • Kenmore Dr Paulina
  • Kent Rd Paulina
  • Kgm Rd Paulina
  • King Av Lutcher
  • Kinler Ln Paulina
  • Kinler St Paulina
  • Kirkland Lane Paulina
  • Kirklin Dr Paulina
  • Kirklin St Paulina
  • Kliebert Rd Paulina
  • Laiche St Paulina
  • Lake Cir Paulina
  • Lake Perique Dr Paulina
  • Lakeview Ln Paulina
  • Laury Rd Paulina
  • Leblanc St Paulina
  • Leboukin St Paulina
  • Lena Dr Paulina
  • Lena St Paulina
  • Leslye Rd Paulina
  • Levy Gaudet St Lutcher
  • Lil Jim Rd Paulina
  • Lionel Washington St Lutcher
  • Longview Rd Paulina
  • Longview St Gramercy
  • Louque St Paulina
  • Lucky St Paulina
  • M & P Rd Paulina
  • M And P Rd Paulina
  • Marcelin Rome St Paulina
  • Martin St Paulina
  • Matherne Rd Paulina
  • Maura St Grand Point
  • Metge St Paulina
  • Michel Rd Paulina
  • Michelle Lane Paulina
  • Miko Rd Paulina
  • Miles St Lutcher
  • Millet St Paulina
  • Morgan St Paulina
  • Morris St Paulina
  • Murphy Rd Paulina
  • N Albert St Lutcher
  • N Central Ave Lutcher
  • N Central St Lutcher
  • N Coursealt St Lutcher
  • N Exchange Aly Lutcher
  • N King Ave Lutcher
  • N Nobile Lane Paulina
  • N Nobile St Paulina
  • Nicole St Paulina
  • Noon St Paulina
  • Oak Grove Dr Paulina
  • Oubre Rd Paulina
  • P Bourgeois St Paulina
  • Packing House St
  • Paul Gaudet St Paulina
  • Perique Rd Paulina
  • Perry Rd Paulina
  • Petit St Hester
  • Plantation St Paulina
  • Ponderosa Rd Paulina
  • Post Office Ln Hester
  • Railroad St Lutcher
  • Rectory Road Paulina
  • Redwood Ln Paulina
  • Rev Dr Samuel Jones St Paulina
  • Ricky Lane Hester
  • Riley St Paulina
  • River Rd Paulina
  • Rizzuto Hester
  • Rome St Paulina
  • Rose Ann Rd Hester
  • Ruiz Rd Paulina
  • S Exchange Aly Lutcher
  • S King St Lutcher
  • S Louque St Paulina
  • S Nobile St Paulina
  • Saint James St Paulina
  • Saint Joseph St Paulina
  • Saint Louis St Lutcher
  • Saint Pierre St Paulina
  • Schexnayder St Paulina
  • Snyder St Paulina
  • Stella Road Paulina
  • Sugar House St Grand Point
  • Sugar Lakes Ln Paulina
  • T Poche St Paulina
  • Texas St Lutcher
  • Tiger Road Hester
  • Tupelo Ln Paulina
  • Veron St Paulina
  • W Bellevue Lakes St Paulina
  • W Lebray Lutcher
  • W Longview Rd Paulina
  • W Main Lutcher
  • Wahl Rd Grand Point
  • Washington Rd Paulina
  • Welham Rd Hester
  • Wendy St Grand Point
  • Winsley Road Paulina

WWL-TV has reached out to Entergy for more information, but has not hear back as of this articles publication.

