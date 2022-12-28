Power outage planned in St. James Parish for Thursday morning

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — There's a planned power outage for Entergy customers in St. James Parish on Thursday, Dec. 29.
St. James Parish officials said in a Facebook post that they were not given much notice about the planned outage.
The outage will be from 7 a.m. to Noon on Dec. 29 as workers replace a pole at the intersection of LA 642 and LA 44.
According to a parish spokesperson, 202 streets with 2,500 homes will be without power.
Impacted Streets:
- N King Avenue
- A & G Street
- A Louque Street
- Admiral Landing St
- After Transco Grand Point
- Albert St
- Alcee Street
- Alexander Street
- Amy Street
- Angelle Lane
- Angelle Loop
- Angelle St
- Arnaud St
- Auto Transformer Peavy
- B N King Ave
- Balboa Rd
- Belle Rose Drive
- Bellevue Lakes Dr
- Bellevue Lakes St Paulina
- Bellevue St Street
- Bellvue Ln Paulina
- Belmont Ln Hester
- Belmont Rd
- Belmont St
- Beth Ln Paulina
- Boudreaux St Paulina
- Bourbon Ct Paulina
- Bourgeois Rd Paulina
- Brandy Ln Paulina
- Brignac Rd Paulina
- Brooks Apts Lutcher
- C Louque St Paulina
- Cambre St
- Canal St Hs Paulina
- Carla St Paulina
- Carly Ln Paulina
- Caroldale Hts Paulina
- Caroldale Laundry Grand Point
- Caroldale Rd Paulina
- Carolyn Dr Grand Point
- Carolyn St Paulina
- Carolynn St Shed Paulina
- Carrot St Paulina
- Central Ave Lutcher
- Cor Hwy And G Pt Rd Paulina
- Cor Hwy And Hester Rd Paulina
- Coursealt St Lutcher
- Cypress Ln Paulina
- Cypress St Grand Point
- Danny Louque Road
- Darren St Paulina
- Davis L Rd Paulina
- Denise Dr Hester
- Denise Rd Hester
- Denise St Hester
- Dufrense Dr Vacherie
- E Bellevue Lakes Dr Paulina
- E Lebray St Lutcher
- E Longview Rd Paulina
- E Longview St Paulina
- E Louque St Paulina
- E Matherne St Paulina
- Earline Rd Paulina
- Effie Rd Hester
- Effie St Hester
- Elaine Rd Paulina
- Elmwood Ln Paulina
- Elmwood St Paulina
- Exchange Aly Lutcher
- Falcon Court Rd Paulina
- Ferdinand St Paulina
- Fifth St Lutcher
- Forsyth St Paulina
- G Pt Rd Paulina
- Garden Lakes Ct Paulina
- Garden Lakes Dr Paulina
- Gaudet Ln Paulina
- Gaudet St Paulina
- Geismar St Paulina
- Glory Rd Grand Point
- Golden Grove St Gramercy
- Grand Point Rd Grand Point
- Gravois St Paulina
- Guidry St Paulina
- Hester Rd Hester
- Hester St Hester
- Highway & Bellvue Lakes Subdivision Paulina
- Hollywood Rd Paulina
- Honeysuckle St Convent
- Humble St Paulina
- Industrial Park St
- Inez St Lutcher
- Irene Ln Paulina
- Irene St Paulina
- J Martin St Paulina
- Jefferson Hwy Lutcher
- Jefferson Hwy Paulina
- Jennie Rd Paulina
- Jenny Rd Paulina
- Joe Accardo St Hester
- Kahn St Hester
- Kenmore Dr Paulina
- Kent Rd Paulina
- Kgm Rd Paulina
- King Av Lutcher
- Kinler Ln Paulina
- Kinler St Paulina
- Kirkland Lane Paulina
- Kirklin Dr Paulina
- Kirklin St Paulina
- Kliebert Rd Paulina
- Laiche St Paulina
- Lake Cir Paulina
- Lake Perique Dr Paulina
- Lakeview Ln Paulina
- Laury Rd Paulina
- Leblanc St Paulina
- Leboukin St Paulina
- Lena Dr Paulina
- Lena St Paulina
- Leslye Rd Paulina
- Levy Gaudet St Lutcher
- Lil Jim Rd Paulina
- Lionel Washington St Lutcher
- Longview Rd Paulina
- Longview St Gramercy
- Louque St Paulina
- Lucky St Paulina
- M & P Rd Paulina
- M And P Rd Paulina
- Marcelin Rome St Paulina
- Martin St Paulina
- Matherne Rd Paulina
- Maura St Grand Point
- Metge St Paulina
- Michel Rd Paulina
- Michelle Lane Paulina
- Miko Rd Paulina
- Miles St Lutcher
- Millet St Paulina
- Morgan St Paulina
- Morris St Paulina
- Murphy Rd Paulina
- N Albert St Lutcher
- N Central Ave Lutcher
- N Central St Lutcher
- N Coursealt St Lutcher
- N Exchange Aly Lutcher
- N King Ave Lutcher
- N Nobile Lane Paulina
- N Nobile St Paulina
- Nicole St Paulina
- Noon St Paulina
- Oak Grove Dr Paulina
- Oubre Rd Paulina
- P Bourgeois St Paulina
- Packing House St
- Paul Gaudet St Paulina
- Perique Rd Paulina
- Perry Rd Paulina
- Petit St Hester
- Plantation St Paulina
- Ponderosa Rd Paulina
- Post Office Ln Hester
- Railroad St Lutcher
- Rectory Road Paulina
- Redwood Ln Paulina
- Rev Dr Samuel Jones St Paulina
- Ricky Lane Hester
- Riley St Paulina
- River Rd Paulina
- Rizzuto Hester
- Rome St Paulina
- Rose Ann Rd Hester
- Ruiz Rd Paulina
- S Exchange Aly Lutcher
- S King St Lutcher
- S Louque St Paulina
- S Nobile St Paulina
- Saint James St Paulina
- Saint Joseph St Paulina
- Saint Louis St Lutcher
- Saint Pierre St Paulina
- Schexnayder St Paulina
- Snyder St Paulina
- Stella Road Paulina
- Sugar House St Grand Point
- Sugar Lakes Ln Paulina
- T Poche St Paulina
- Texas St Lutcher
- Tiger Road Hester
- Tupelo Ln Paulina
- Veron St Paulina
- W Bellevue Lakes St Paulina
- W Lebray Lutcher
- W Longview Rd Paulina
- W Main Lutcher
- Wahl Rd Grand Point
- Washington Rd Paulina
- Welham Rd Hester
- Wendy St Grand Point
- Winsley Road Paulina
WWL-TV has reached out to Entergy for more information, but has not hear back as of this articles publication.
