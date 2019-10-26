NEW ORLEANS — Power was restored to the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Saturday morning after an outage caused multiple flights to be canceled and postponed following Tropical Storm Olga.

As of 10 a.m., Nine flights were cancelled and 10 were delayed at the airport. The canceled flights came from American Airlines and Spirit Airlines, while the delays affected JetBlue and United airlines.

The flights were affected after power was knocked out at the airport as a result of powerful winds from Tropical Storm Olga that ripped through the area overnight Saturday. Power was restored at 10 a.m., according to MSY officials.

The power at the airport was out for several hours, forcing the backup generator to provide light inside and downing the computers in the airport.

As a result, an open house event for the airport's unopened terminal scheduled for the morning was pushed back to 1 p.m.

At its peak, Entergy Louisiana's power outage map showed close to 70,000 buildings without power across Louisiana, including 26,000 in Jefferson Parish and close to 19,000 in Orleans as Olga has rushed onshore with higher-than-anticipated winds. There were also more than 10,000 outages reported in Tangipahoa.

A High Wind Warning was in effect with a top wind gust of 66 mph at the Naval Air Station and top winds in the 50s on the Northshore and Jefferson Parish.

