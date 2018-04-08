NEW ORLEANS -- A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the Venetian Isles area Saturday as fire hydrants along Chef Menteur Highway.

Officials said the Sewerage and Water Board will be replacing three leaking hydrants Saturday, August 4, 2018.

Affected customers include those east of the Industrial Parkway, including Textron and all of Venetian Isles.

"Residents in that area may be without water for the duration of the repairs," officials said. "Once repairs are complete and water service is restored, subsequent flushing and water quality testing will require residents to continue to boil their water before use until water quality tests have confirmed it’s safe for consumption."

Residents with compromised immune systems are advised not to wash hands, shower or bathe with water flowing through faucets or showerheads. All residents are advised to take precautions for the below hygiene actions:

- Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with safe water.

- Shower or bath: Being careful not to swallow any water, one may take a shower safely. Using caution when bathing infants and young children so that no water is swallowed is considered fairly safe. A sponge bath reduces the chance of swallowing water. The time spent bathing should be minimized. Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted. For those who want to be absolutely safe, use safe water until further notice per the Louisiana Office of Public Health – Infectious Disease Epidemiology Section.”

Residents in other areas of the city are not affected.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute boil time begins after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (If there is a flat taste, it can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.)

