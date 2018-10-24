Just a month ago, President Donald Trump praised rescue efforts by citizens in hurricane-devastated areas, but at a political rally in Houston this week, his tone changed to what some say is a mockery.

Going back to March of this year, President Trump invited members of the Cajun Navy to the White House, "I also want to thank some of the heroes of Hurricane Harvey who joined us today."

At other times, it's not clear if he appreciates the volunteer effort.

This past Monday he didn't names, but told a crowd, "They want to go out and they want to go into the Hurricane to show their wife how great they are?"

The tone was striking, and seemed to target volunteers, some of whom could have been part of a local Cajun Navy chapter that showed up to help.

"And next time all you guys and gals -- when there's a hurricane do me a favor don't take your boat out," Trump said.

Clyde Cain founder of the Louisiana Cajun Navy spoke with Eyewitness News via Facetime as he's in Austin preparing to help with high water rescues due to heavy rains. His group has been volunteering to rescue people through all kinds of disasters since Katrina.

"I have no idea where he's getting his information," Cain explained.

Cain has heard comments like this before shortly after Harvey.

"If it wasn't for us and all of the other grass roots volunteers coming together with us, and us inspiring them to get out in boats and kayaks, there would have been a lot of bodies they would have been accounted for," Cain said.

And the remarks don't sit well with him.

"The first responders were inundated, 911 was shut down in Harvey," Cain said.

Even as recently as Hurricane Florence, Trump thanked the Cajun Navy, and then yet again in Houston the President thanked nearly everyone without mentioning much about volunteer groups.

"FEMA was great, first responders were great, the military," Trump said.

Cain says his volunteers only step in where needed, and at the end of the day, only want to help.

"We just want to save people," Cain said.

