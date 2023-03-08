x
Amite priest dies in car crash days after delivering his final homily

Rev. Beard was ordained in 2009 and delivered the benedictions at the first and second inaugurations of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

AMITE, La. — A priest at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite died in a car accident Wednesday afternoon.

As WBRZ reports, Rev. Mark Beard died in the crash on I-55 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

His death comes just three days after delivering his final homily on Sunday.

“Bishop Michael G. Duca is saddened to report that Rev. Mark Beard, pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, was killed this afternoon in an automobile accident. The bishop asks for prayers for Fr. Beard and his family, parishioners, and friends who mourn his loss,” The Diocese of Baton Rouge said in a released statement.

Rev. Beard was often with Edwards during his first campaign for governor in 2015. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

It is with profound sadness that we regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved friend and priest, Fr. Mark...

