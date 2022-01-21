Prison evacuating 1500 because of tire fire at closed plant

COTTONPORT, La. — COTTONPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say 1,500 inmates are being moved from a state prison because of a fire at a closed waste tire processing plant. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says the fire broke out Sunday in rural Avoyelles Parish and was 35% contained on Thursday. Officials say the remote location and shifting winds have hindered firefighters. Water is being pumped from ponds and heavy equipment is moving dirt to smother flames. A Department of Corrections spokesman says staff and buses from other prisons are helping with evacuation of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport.