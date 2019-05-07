NEW ORLEANS — Juvenile crime is an issue the city is working to reduce and this week, Governor John Bel Edwards green-lighted a plan to borrow up to $60 million to build two new juvenile detention centers.

One of the new centers is slated to replace the Bridge City Center for Youth, a place which our Eyewitness Investigation found had a history of problems.

Many involved in handling juvenile justice in the metro area agree something must be done with the center in Jefferson Parish. It's aging and too big, and those were factors in a history of trouble there.

That trouble included a disturbing incident in 2016, which was highlighted in an Eyewitness Investigation. In surveillance video at the Bridge City Center, several detainees were seen in the buildup of what would eventually escalate to the sexual assault of a juvenile justice specialist, assigned to keep watch over the young offenders.

"Their goal was to gang rape me. and it just did not go that far because I was fighting them off,” said that specialist, Kristen Byas, in 2017.

Two offenders in the video were later convicted of sexual assault. Byas described the climate at the center when she was working there.

"The norm is chaos. So, you go into work expecting chaos,” said Byas.

State officials said reforms have been made since then. Now, Gov. Edwards' has approved the plan to close the Bridge City facility and build a new one to take its place.

"A new facility represents safety and from what I understand it's going to have less beds. So, less kids being locked up in detention centers is better for everybody in the community,” said Sheri Lockridge with Covenant House.

The new center would have 72 beds instead of the 90 that are there now. In theory, that would allow staff to work closer with fewer offenders. State officials also said they plan to send millions of more dollars to community-based programs to steer kids away from crime, keeping them out of detention centers altogether.

In a statement, Rachel Gassert, the Policy Director at the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights, advocated for help at the home level.

"While there's no question that we need to close these large, outdated prisons, there is a big question as to what should take their place. Smaller facilities would be better, but rehabilitating kids in their own homes and communities is the absolute best way to keep them out of trouble in the long run," said Gassert.

At Covenant House, Lockridge works to give troubled teenagers a place to stay. She said while a new detention center is needed, the bigger emphasis must be on community programs.

"We need more social workers, more counselors going into these homes and keeping these families together, helping families, especially single parent households with everyday challenges they may face with their child," said Lockridge.

The numbers in the state's youth detention centers have been declining in recent years. Advocates say to keep it that way, more work needs to be done to reach kids outside of detention walls.

The state's bond commission still needs to approve the two new projects. If that approval is granted by this summer, the new detention centers could be finished by 2021.

