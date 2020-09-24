x
Report: Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of killing Mandville officer

Prosecutors on Monday told lawyers defending Mark Spicer, 22, that they'll be seeking the death penalty, a year and one day after the shooting that killed Liberto.
Credit: Mandeville Police Department
NEW ORLEANS — St. Tammany Parish prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing Mandville Police Capt. Vincent Liberto, a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate said.

Prosecutors on Monday told lawyers defending Mark Spicer, 22, that they'll be seeking the death penalty, a year and one day after the shooting that killed Liberto and wounded another police officer, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Spicer has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated flight from a police officer among other charges in the shooting that happened Sept. 20, 2019.

St. Tammany Parish prosecutors haven't sought the death penalty in 11 years when a jury convicted Jamie Magee of killing his estranged wife and his 5-year-old son in Mandeville and sent him to death row.

Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker told the newspaper that he was not in court Monday, but he said he'd spoken to Liberto's widow, Tracy Liberto. 

"The family has been adamant that they are in favor of pursuing the death penalty," Sticker said to the Times-Picayune. "I fully support the family in that decision."

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

