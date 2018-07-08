NEW ORLEANS - Frustrations continue to grow in New Orleans regarding the possibility of peoples' water being shut off. On Monday, a handful of Sewerage and Water Board customers attended a panel discussion involving several city officials.

Cameras were not allowed inside, but Eyewitness News was told there was good conversation and included ideas like having a Sewerage and Water Board office in each district in addition to the main office downtown.

Frustration, fear, and worry. All things Linda Lewis is feeling with the lingering threat her water may be cut off.

"It's impossible to pay the bill because it's erratic," she said. "It's almost $1,000 and then the next month it's $500. So I don't know what they're charging for."

It's the reason why she came to a public meeting Monday, because like other Sewerage and Water Board customers, she has a lot of questions but few answers.

"It's a big mess," she added. "It's chaotic."

The forum, held by Justice and Beyond, focused on the Sewerage and Water Board. It was a discussion that also looked at alternatives to shutting off peoples' water.

"We want there to be no more cut offs," said Rev. Gregory Manning. "There is a better way. Let's fix our bills first, fix the meters first, let's fix the software system that obviously isn't working."

According to the Sewerage and Water Board, about 17,000 customers could lose water service for having overdue bills. It totals, officials say, about $22 million in outstanding amounts that, if not collected, could impact certain services and programs.

"This issue is real and we're working to get to a median," said District B Councilman Jay H. Banks. "At the end of the day, the Sewerage and Water Board has to have revenue to operate but also understand that citizens shouldn't be paying what they do not owe."

Council members Banks and Joe Giarrusso were at the event answering attendees' questions and doing what they could to help ease their concerns.

"We just want to make sure people are getting the best thing possible for them," said District A Council man Joe Giarrusso. "We want to ensure that you have that bill, that it's right, and that we know that it's bulletproof. And you're making sure you pay what you actually owe and what that meter actually says."

For Lewis, the meeting was productive and feels like it was a step towards finding a solution. She though just hopes the Sewerage and Water Board is listening to what people have to say.

"We don't want the water cut off, we need the water," she said.

The Sewerage and Water Board was not at the discussion. Event organizers said the Interim Executive Director, Jade Brown-Russell canceled ahead of the meeting, but the Sewerage and Water Board said in a statement that was false and she was never formally invited in the first place.

The Sewerage and Water Board's full statement is below:

"We were made aware this morning in a news media segment that the group Justice and Beyond is stating in a news release that S&WB Executive Director Jade Brown-Russell would be at a forum this evening to discuss water shutoffs and billing. This is false. Ms. Brown-Russell was never formally invited, had no knowledge of the details of the event and will not be in attendance.

After reaching out to a news producer, we obtained a copy of a press release the group issued early this morning that contains a considerable amount of misinformation. First, the S&WB never said it would implement a mass shutoff of 17,000 delinquent accounts. These accounts are simply eligible for service interruptions as the agency resumes its normal collections process.

Secondly, despite this group's claims, the S&WB never negotiated a new process with this group. Our policy has always been and remains that water shutoffs are a last resort. The S&WB has made no changes to its regular collections process, nor did it make any commitment to alter it after meeting with representatives associated with this group.

Last week, Ms. Brown-Russell joined a prayer vigil hosted by Justice and Beyond in front of the S&WB office and afterwards invited leaders of the group into her office for a conversation about how to work together to inform the community of the billing and shutoff processes. Again, in this meeting the S&WB made no promise to change its normal collections process.

The S&WB has resumed its regular collections process, as any responsible agency must do. In reinstating the procedure of water shutoffs, the utility is focusing on the largest delinquent accounts first. Our team is working overtime to resolve all customers' bills.

Serving all of our customers and protecting the health and safety of the City are the S&WB's top priorities. We are grateful to everyone who has paid their bill or entered into a payment arrangement. We will continue to work with our customers who are having difficulties in paying their bills or who are disputing a portion of their bills. There are and always will be special considerations made for the elderly, the disabled, and the economically disadvantaged during this current period and in the future. It remains the Board's intent to serve all of our customers with the highest quality of water, sewer and drainage services that are available."

