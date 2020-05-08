Questions about CBD oil products? Top federal marijuana researcher answers questions in free online seminar

That live seminar is being put on by Pennington Biomedical Research Center and LSU 6 p.m. Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Becoming more available to consumers across the U.S., CBD oil products have been lauded for treating all sorts of ailments. To help people learn more, one of the top researchers on hemp and marijuana is answering questions during a free online seminar Wednesday.

Since 1968 the federal government has been growing marijuana on the Ole Miss campus in north Mississippi. It’s used for all types of research funded, in part, by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

That live seminar is being put on by Pennington Biomedical Research Center and LSU 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"You can grow some really good marijuana here," said Dr. Bill Gurley, the principal scientist at the National Center for Natural Products Research at the University of Mississippi.

Dr. Gurley said when it comes to CBD products, labels aren’t always accurate.

"Out of the 25 we analyzed, only three were within 20 percent of the claim. There was some that had much more CBD than was on the claim. Most of them had much less. Some had none whatsoever," he explained.

Some CBD oil products had a lot of THC in it, Dr. Gurley said. That's the compound that makes marijuana users high. Vaping products had dangerous synthetic cannabinoids, like bath salts, that can cause brain damage, the doctor said.

To help consumers, he had these recommendations.

"The first thing that I tell people — and this may seem a little crass — but don’t buy your CBD at the gas station," Dr. Gurley said. If you’re probably not paying around $100 for a product, you’re probably not getting, you know, CBD."

He said the many promises of CBD products come from the fact that it interacts with so many parts of the body, and there isn't much information on how it behaves in the human body as opposed to how it behaves in a lab.

If they follow directions on some of these commercially available products is fairly low, but I think the products are fairly safe. How efficacious they remain to be determined," said Dr. Gurley.

Dr. Gurley said it's too soon to tell, but there are several hundred clinical trials that you can join to help researchers find the answers.

Links to CBD clinical trials: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=cbd&term=&cntry=&state=&city=&dist=

