Rail strike could impact supply chain and Port of New Orleans

Trains could stop dead in their tracks because freight workers are threatening to strike over safety, paid time off, and poor work conditions.

NEW ORLEANS — A lot of what we buy and eat travels by rail to reach our local stores, but Friday those trains could stop dead in their tracks because freight workers are threatening to strike over safety, paid time off, and poor work conditions.

Rail road companies and unions are at odds over sick time and attendance policies. If they can't come to agreements by the national strike deadline Friday, a nationwide rail strike would begin.

"The issue in this strike isn't about getting more money. The issue is people getting to control their time," Doug Nelson, a Tulane Economics Professor said.

He explained that a freight rail strike would put a strain on the supply chain.

"Prices of things will go up for the same reason prices of things like cars go up because of supply chain issues. If you can’t get the same stuff to make a car, you won’t be able to make as many cars," Nelson said.

A strike could impact 30 percent of freight shipments including gas, clothes, and food.

"We have made crystal clear to the interested parties, the harm that American families, businesses and farmers and communities would experience if they were not to reach a resolution," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.



In anticipation of the strike, Amtrak canceled all long-distance trains starting Thursday. Amtrak isn't part of the strike, but it uses the rail lines that would be impacted. Travelers from New Orleans, like the rest of the country, will have to adjust transportation plans. Thursday Amtrak trips from New Orleans to Chicago, St. Louis, and Washington D.C. have been canceled, to name a few.

Negotiators are trying to reach a deal by Friday to avoid the strike.

