Shrimp boots were highly recommended at City Park this weekend.

"My calves are a little sore," Voodoo Festival goer Tanner Trendel said.

Trindell and friends from North Carolina all attended Voodoo Festival this weekend and had a blast.

"I brought some awesome outfits but I didn't want to risk some of them," Kaci Drueppel said.

Despite Woodstock-like conditions, they all mucked through and even found an appreciation for the mud.

"It definitely adds to the experience a little bit," Trendel said.

But were conditions supposed to be that mucky?

Two days after the heavy rains, festival-goers could be seen walking around in calf-deep mud. And this Monday as crews were taking down the festival, the mess was still front and center.

Mud was so bad in certain spots, shoes, and socks can be seen still stuck in them. But this isn't the wettest Voodoo Fest some say by far. In 2015, rain canceled the final day of performances, and mud was nearly as thick.

But going into Friday, City Park management said they had done all they could to remove the water.

"Well we had 2 1/2 inches on our rain gauge this morning that feel on the festival grounds, so do the math it's going to take several hours to drain. But if you go on the festival grounds right now it's drained," Rob DiViney, City Park Chief Operating Officer said.

Of course, drain isn't the same as dried, and as late as 3:30 p.m. on Friday, our partners at the Advocate reported grounds crew were still piling and racking dirt atop the slop in some areas.

"Those places were really sinking in, those places were really sucking up people's shoes," Trendel said.

And there just wasn't enough material to sop it all up. Outside the park Monday, a familiar question, should Voodoo Fest or any other festival be there considering how hard it was to get around, and potential for injury?

"It almost swallowed my foot," Cynthia Praisewater added.

While WW-TV out to City Park again Monday we did not hear back, but going back to an interview with Rob DiViney on Friday, he told Eyewitness News after spending $50,000 to fix the field's 35 drains and underground pipes this is supposed to be an improvement.

"It's not going to be any other area that holds festivals have happened to them after a deluge," he said at the time.

And he says there's much more work to be done, but for now, the muddy mess has left quite an impression.

