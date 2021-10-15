Rapid COVID-19 testing center opens on Canal Street

"The rapid COVID testing center has state-of-the-art technology and is fully equipped to provide test results within one hour or less for large groups."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans natives and their guests from out of town planning on dining in the Crescent City can now get a COVID-19 test downtown.

Folks planning on participating in indoor activities in New Orleans— like eating at restaurants, drinking at bars, or going to the Superdome for a Saints game — need proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test that's less than 72 hours old.

Those restrictions have been in place since August.

NOLA COVID Testing, the company behind the rapid testing facility in the CBD, wants to help local businesses by giving the public a way to meet the city's COVID requirements in a convenient fashion.

"The rapid COVID testing center has state-of-the-art technology and is fully equipped to provide test results within one hour or less for large groups," a statement from the company said.

The center can also provide mobile testing for events.

“Our goal is to become a security blanket for the City of New Orleans against COVID as we make strides to return to our economic nucleus which is events and hospitality. We want to see Mardi Gras, Essence, and major sporting events return to this great city," clinic director Darvis Harvey said. "At Nola Covid Testing we provide a proactive solution that is accurate, fast, and convenient.”