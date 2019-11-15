Ray Brandt, one of Louisiana’s most successful car dealers, whose automotive group grew to 11 dealerships and amassed a fortune which he and his wife shared as well-known philanthropists, died Thursday, his family said. He was 72.

"It is with great sadness that our family says goodbye to Ray Brandt, a man who was loved by many and cherished his family and the friendships he fostered over his well lived life," a family statement said.

"Ray, who was 72 years young, was surrounded by family and passed peacefully in his home. Our family asks for your prayers and continued support for the many charitable causes and organizations that he proudly supported."

Brandt’s death from cancer came just two days after it was announced that he and his wife Jessica had purchased Pascal’s Manale Restaurant. “Ray is excited,” Jessica Brandt told The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. “He believes in this. He believes in this family and he believes his legacy will continue here.”

Brandt’s legacy also includes sharing his success and wealth with the local community as a philanthropist. In recent years, he and his wife donated millions to local schools, educational and non-profit groups through their Raymond J. and Jessica A. Brandt Family Foundation. The foundation's donations supported local schools, Catholic causes, the American Heart Association, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and the National World War II Museum, among many other causes.

Since opening his first dealership in 1983, Brandt established a chain of family-owned auto dealerships across Louisiana and Mississippi that now includes 11 locations and more than a dozen auto brands. His dealerships include Chrysler, Dodge, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Toyota and Volkswagen. “If it had wheels on it, Ray Brandt sold it,” is how one longtime associate described the wide range of Brandt’s businesses on Friday. Brandt’s group also owns four collision centers.

“My greatest achievement in the automobile business is working with my management team to build a company that has revenue in excess of $500 million, while employing more than 500 people, after starting with one small franchise 33 years ago,” Brandt said in 2016 when he was named a nominee for Time Magazine’s national automotive Dealer of the Year.

His first introduction to the automobile industry was in 1979, when he was retained by a Datsun dealer to evaluate the company’s business operations. He was offered the chance to purchase the store in 1983.

An attorney and CPA, Brandt was a New Orleans native and graduate of St. Aloysius High School, now Brother Martin. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Loyola University. While attending night classes at Loyola to earn his Master of Business Administration degree in accounting, he also served in the U.S. Army. Early in his career, Brandt also worked as chief financial officer at the Royal Orleans and Royal Sonesta hotels in the French Quarter.

His business success was recognized with a host of awards. Just this past May, the University of New Orleans presented Brandt with an honorary doctorate. UNO also honored him by inducting him into its Hall of Distinction. He was also honored last year with an honorary degree from the University of Holy Cross.

This past year, Brandt was also honored as king of the Washington, D.C. Mardi Gras ball, the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians.

He was also honored in recent years with awards from Junior Achievement, the Louisiana American Italian Sports Hall of Fame and Boy Scouts of America.

In addition to serving the UNO Foundation, Brandt also served in leadership roles with the Louisiana Board of Regents, Southern University at New Orleans and the Pro Bono Publico Foundation.

He served three terms as chairman of the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission and was named Louisiana Dealer of the Year.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.