Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summer time recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

1 shallot, diced

1 5-inch lemongrass stalk, tough outer layers removed, finely chopped (about 2 tablespoons)

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

½ cup fresh lime juice

½ cup fresh orange juice

2 tsp. ginger, finely chopped peeled

1 tsp. (or more) Creole seasoning

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails removed

2 tsp. toasted sesame oil

Salt, to taste

Cooked white rice, butter lettuce leaves, sliced cucumber, lime wedges, mint or basil sprigs, and toasted sesame seeds, or peanuts (for serving)

Whisk shallot, lemongrass, jalapeno, lime juice, orange juice, ginger, and Creole seasoning in a small bowl. Reserve half of marinade for serving; cover and leave at room temperature until ready to use. Pour remaining marinade over shrimp in a medium bowl and toss to coat.

Cover and chill 30 minutes.

Prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Grill shrimp until lightly charred and cooked through, 1–2 minutes per side. Transfer shrimp to a large bowl and toss with sesame oil. Season with salt, if needed.

Serve shrimp with rice, lettuce, cucumber, lime wedges, mint or basil, sesame seeds, or peanuts and reserved marinade for making lettuce cups.

© 2018 WWL