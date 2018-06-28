BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's recreational red snapper season will end at 11:59 p.m., July 8, with a chance of one weekend a month after that.



The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission has given the state Wildlife and Fisheries secretary authority to reopen the season for the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of each month if the numbers allow.



Louisiana recreational anglers have been allocated 743,000 pounds. When recreational landings reach or approach that limit, the seasons will close for the year.



The commission was told Tuesday that state surveys indicate that 275,700 pounds had been taken through June 10. That's 38 percent of Louisiana's allocation.



Size and bag limits remain at 16 inches and 2 fish per person, per day.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.